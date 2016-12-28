Old man winter can bring danger

First day of winter is good time to think ahead

As if the cold temperatures, blowing snow and other winter weather conditions aren’t reminder enough, the calendar also tells us winter is officially here.

And with winter comes the potential for harsh weather conditions, some of which can turn dangerous and even life-threatening.

“Frostbite and hypothermia can be a big deal,” said Melissa Stillson, administrator at Health Services of Lyon County. Frostbite is an injury to the body caused by freezing. It causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas — most often the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. “It’s (frostbite) not something that comes and then goes away,” said Stillson. “It can leave lasting effects and sometimes, if it’s severe enough, you can lose parts of your fingers or toes because of it.” Frostbite can permanently damage the body and severe cases can lead to amputation, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

