Lessons in giving

A common lesson has been taught in the classrooms at West Lyon this holiday season that has less to do with reading, writing and arithmetic and more to do with helping others.

“It was important to teach about giving, that Christmas is less about the gift you get and more about giving something to others,” said Glennie Wiltgen of a project she initiated with her third-grade students this year. Instead of participating in a gift exchange with one another during the classroom holiday party, Wiltgen’s students voted to purchase gifts for a child in need.

Wiltgen, a 25-year teaching veteran at West Lyon, got the idea from a news story she saw last year about a third grader going through some medical issues around Christmas and from years of seeing children’s reactions to gifts received in gift exchanges. “There are always hard feelings when students do a gift exchange,” she said. “Our classroom gift exchange has a $3-$5 limit. It’s hard to buy a meaningful gift for a third grader and third graders don’t have the mental ability — even though we talk about it beforehand to always be polite — it’s still hard for them to be appreciative of what they get.”

