Giving back for more than 20 years

A Christmas tree just inside the main entrance of West Lyon School may look like any other Christmas tree. But what it symbolizes is more than just a holiday decoration.

For more than 20 years, the Giving Tree project at West Lyon has collected donations of food, toys, gift cards, toiletries and more to be given to families in need during the holiday season. Community members, churches and organizations, as well as students and staff, bring unwrapped items to the Giving Tree. Staff and administrators recognize students or families from within the district that may be in need and assemble the donated items into bundles to be delivered before Christmas. “This year we will be giving to nine families,” said Tim Snyder, elementary principal at West Lyon. “This is the most donations we’ve ever had,” said Leah Twedt, elementary counselor. “We had to go get more food items because we had so many toy and gift donations.”

West Lyon National Honor Society members also contribute to the project by purchasing clothing to be added to the gift bundles. “They raise money by providing childcare service during parent-﻿teacher conferences and then shop for the clothing,” explained Snyder.