Wet and wild Splash Bash





Hull’s first Splash Bash included something for everyone and all ages enjoyed the great evening at Westside Park. The event was a fundraiser for the Hull pool.

“It was awesome and overall I think it was a very successful evening,” declared Chamber director, Shelly Van Otterloo, who organized the event. “I’m so thankful for all the community volunteers who helped make the first ever Splash Bash a fantastic event.”

Over 100 runners took part in the 5K fun run, which snaked through Hull. The runners went through a waterfall, were ambushed by water balloons and blasted by water guns and fire hoses.

“The whole idea was to have a wet and wild fun run, and we did it,” said Van Otterloo.

Sioux Center Health sponsored the run and the Hull Fire Department assisted.

The first runner to finish the course was Cole Rensink of Boyden. He received four passes to the Sky Zone, a beach towel and water bottle. Prizes were also given to runners whose names were drawn. Fuss Fitness, American State Bank and Sioux Center Health donated prizes.

Ten volunteers, including coaches, principals, teachers and city officials, took turns in the dunk tank. “The kids had a blast seeing if they could dunk their teacher or coach in the tank,” said Van Otterloo.

The Sioux County Pork Producers grilled pork burgers for people who came to eat.

The pool was open from 7-10 for a late-night swim. “We had a great crowd. The pool was packed,” exclaimed Van Otterloo. “There were lots of fun games and prizes. The Foreign Candy Company donated some cute prizes for the pool.”

“The community got together to enjoy some food, fun and fellowship,” she added. ﻿“We are so fortunate to have this awesome pool in Hull,” she added.