Splash Bash is coming to Hull





The community is invited to Hull’s first Splash Bash Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Westside Park.

Splash Bash is a fun race but the evening also includes a meal, late-night swim and a lot of fun. The Hull Chamber is teaming up with Sioux Center Health to sponsor the event and it’s all to raise money for the Hull Pool.

“We have an amazing pool that draws a lot of people into town throughout the summer,” said Chamber Director Shelly Van Otterloo. “And even though the pool is new, there is always a wish list for new accessories and ‘toys.’ We want to keep this attraction running smoothly and keep it the place to be on our hot summer days and nights.”

Splash Bash begins with a meal served from 5-7 p.m. The Pork Producers will be grilling burgers and members of the Hull Chamber will be serving. Free-will donations will be accepted.

At 6 p.m. runners will line up for the Splash Bash 5K run/walk, which starts in Westside Park. Along the race route around town, they’ll encounter five water stations to pass through. These will involve fire trucks, water balloons and squirt guns.

The finish line will be an inflatable slip and slide.

“We want this to be a wet and wild 5K fun run,” explained Van Otterloo.

The cost to enter the race is $30 but kids 9 and under are free. Participants will receive a free T-shirt and coupon discounts to use at the pool. Proceeds from the race will go to the pool.

The evening will also include a dunk tank featuring school principals, coaches and the city administrator.

The pools will be closed from 5:30-7 so lifeguards can participate in the fun run. But it will open again from 7-10 for late-night swim with lots of games and activities. “The late-night swims have been hugely popular,” said Van Otterloo.

“Our goal is to get the community together, enjoy a meal and raise some money for the pool. Even people who don’t use the pool understand what an asset it is for our community.”