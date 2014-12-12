History in the making





For the past 90 years, Parker’s water tower, which has sat in the city park, has served the town sufficiently with its 60,000 gallon tank.

But, as time has gone on, both repairs and the need to a new tower became evident.

For months now, crews have been working on installing the new 250,000 gallon tank, and last Tuesday, installation was complete. A 350 ton crane from Minnesota came to town to erect the giant tower.

Although the tower is up, it is not yet functioning. The old tower will continue to serve the town until spring or summer, according to Bryan Lipp, engineer with Banner. He noted that all of the painting and electrical work will not be done this winter, but will be done as soon as the weather warms up next spring or summer, depending on when the crew from Maguire Iron can come to finish the work.

The $1.2 million dollar project, has been funded by a loan from South Dakota Department of Natural Resources and the USDA Rural Development. A $300,000 grant was also given to the community.

Once the tower is finished, the old tower will have its main capped off and the old tower will be removed.