Christmas spirit in Parker

For any Scrooges who are not fond of this time of year, Parker was not the place for them on Saturday, because the Christmas spirit was in abundance.

The Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hometown Christmas took place over the weekend, and although a parade was not held this year, there was plenty of events and activities full of holiday spirit.

From turkey bowling to bingo and photos with Santa and Christmas shopping, the day was full for those who came to Parker.

Approximately 30 vendors had booths at the Community Building and sold everything from Tupperware to handmade items and books for people to browse through.

Santa saw over 70 kids and took notes as to what each of their wishes were.

Saturday night, over 350 people took part in the free meal that is sponsored by the Chamber and area businesses who donate to the cost of the meal. This year, a box was set out for donations for the Walton family, who recently lost their home in a fire.

“I want to thank the community for their generous donations and their holiday smiles,” said Chamber President Chris Poncelet.

Proceeds from bingo went to the music boosters.

Plans are already underway for next year’s event and all suggestions and comments are welcome from the public. Everyone is invited to the next Chamber meeting on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. at City Hall.