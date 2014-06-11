SET THE HOOK





Buller wins sixth annual derby

Shane Merrill | sports, smerrill@ncppub.com

As if in almost a repeat, the 2014 Parker youth fishing derby once again brought tough weather conditions, as kids piled into Jim’s Sporting Supply last Saturday, June 7. The weather, as well as other activities did soften the overall turnout, but in all over 30 kids participated in this year’s event.

The derby has grown by leaps and bounds since it was brought to life six years ago, having just 12 participants the first year. All participants met at Jim’s Sporting Supply on Main Street to sign in and go over all rules and regulations at 12:30 p.m. After a quick talk it was off to the river as each youngster headed to their spot to try and claim top honors. Prizes were then awarded for the biggest catfish, carp, bullhead, and walleye as well as the winners of each age division and the overall champion with most pounds of fish caught. Fishing ran until 3 p.m. when weigh-in took place. Everyone gathered back at Jim’s for a free meal which was served to all participants.

As the weights started to come in, organizers got a better picture of who the leaders were in each category. It was a tough battle this year, with one of the best years in numbers of fish brought in to weigh.

In the end it was Megan Buller who was able to take first, totaling 12.05 pounds with a total of 54 bullheads caught. Coming in second was Lane Gortmaker who posted an impressive 9.25 pounds. Kids buckets continued to be impressive but in the end it was clear who all the winners would be.

In the 3-7 age group Paige Haase took first with 7.90 pounds of fish, with her biggest being a 3.05 pound catfish. Coming in second was Lauren Patten who totaled 6.75 pounds and in third was Gwen Lathrop with 2.90 pounds. In the 8-12 age group it was Buller taking first with her 12.05 pounds. Coming in second was Gortmaker with 9.25 pounds and in third was Levi Berens who posted 8.90. In the oldest age group Hannah Viet took first with 5.00 pounds, followed by Haley Holzwarth with 4.10 and Hannah Even with 2.75 pounds.

Other category winners were Charlie Patten with biggest catfish weighing in at 6.20 pounds, biggest carp went to Lauren Patten with a 4.75 pounder, and largest bullhead went to Ethan Miller who weighed in a 1.15 pounder. Numerous other prizes were also awarded to all age groups.

After the winners were announced the Clairen Hogg memorial traveling trophy was presented to overall winner, Megan Buller. The trophy was purchased last year in memory of Clairen, father of Bob Hogg who farms north of Parker after the Hogg family donated to the derby.

Event organizers Jim Kasten, Shane Merrill, Bob Fansin, and Paul Harms would like to thank all the kids that came out and braved the weather conditions again this year. They would also like to thank Byron Nogelmier for cooking and Jim Jones for posting the sign on main street.

“We had another great turnout for this sixth annual event,” noted Kasten.

“I would like to thank the kids that came out for the afternoon as well as the businesses that donated to make this day successful.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s derby.