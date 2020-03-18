



Milroy, MN

Gary Stolp, age 68 of Milroy, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020 while surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, March 12 at Tracy Area Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Gary Dean Stolp was born July 30, 1951 to Don and Lorraine (Ludwig) Stolp in Marshall, Minnesota. He graduated from Milroy High School in 1969 and continued his education at Jackson Vo-Tech College. In his earlier years of life, he worked in coal mines in Wyoming. Gary then returned to Minnesota and worked construction, owning his own company for many years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. Gary spent many days playing cards, bowling, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Gary’s family greatly appreciates all of the kind words, memories, and for the time spent with them. Your support and sympathy will never be forgotten.

Gary is survived by his three sons: Ty (Michelle) Stolp of Wood Lake, Koel (Candace) Stolp of Marshall, and Clay Anderson of Fargo; mother Lorraine Stolp of Milroy; six grandchildren: Garret, Tucker, Cierra, & Teagan Stolp and Zach & Morgan Thorkelson; siblings: Deb (Lynn) Beebout, Jay Stolp, Jess (Rachel) Stolp, and Shane Stolp; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father Don Stolp and sister-in-law Linda Stolp. His Legacy Lives On.