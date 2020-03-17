



Alvord, Iowa

Roger Schlotfeldt, 86, of Alvord, Iowa, died Friday, March 13.

Mass of christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Larchwood, Iowa, with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Alvord Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the church.

Roger, the son of Henry and Elsie (Peters) Schlotfeldt, lived his entire life in Alvord, leaving for two years to serve his country in the army. Upon his return, he married Bernadine Roemen.

Hewas a farmer and worked full-time 28 years at an IBP packing plant.

Survisors include his wife; seven children, Gerald (Lorri), Bruce (Nancy), Mark (Laura-Eve), Carol, Brad (Tina), Tom (Kelly) and Richard (Jenny); 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren,; siblings, Glen, Loren, James, Larry, Paul and Judy, and sister-in-law, Delores; .

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, John and Loretta (Schettler) Roemen; his brothers, Dale and Gale; sister, Carol; brothers-in-law, Ronald Roemen and Larry Childress; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Roemen) Ver Mulm; and a grandson. ﻿