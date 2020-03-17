



Rock Valley, Iowa

Roger Jongetjes, 75, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service was Friday, March 13, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Roger Edwin Jongetjes was born Sept. 21, 1944, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the son of Henry and Cora (Post) Jongetjes. He lived on a farm near Lester, Iowa, until the family moved to Rock Valley when he was 4 years old. He attended Rock Valley Public School and graduated in 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1967. He returned to Rock Valley after his service and was employed at several different factories in town.

Survivors include his siblings, LeRoy Jongetjes, Clayton (Sheryl) Jongetjes, Allan Jongetjes, Norman (Dorothy) Jongetjes and Joyce Van Voorst.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gerald Van Voorst, and sister-in-law, Audrey Jongetjes.