



﻿John McMunigal

97

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

John “Jack” Linus McMunigal, 97, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, March 14, at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, with interment in St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

John was born on Nov. 14, 1922, to John J. and Mae (Ryan) McMunigal of Wakonda, South Dakota. He graduated from Wakonda High School in 1940. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in November 1945. He moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to attend an electrical technician training program. He left the program early to return home to help on the farm. He later moved to Sioux Falls and worked at Northern States Power.

On Sept. 16, 1950, he married Jean Bassing. He was employed at Old Home Bakery, Lakeside Dairy and often took on additional part-time work.

Survivors include six children, Patricia McMunigal of Sioux Falls, Gary (Judy) McMunigal of Larchwood, Iowa, Mary (Mike) Rathbun of Sheridan, Wyoming, Carol (Dick) Sevier of Boise, Idaho, Tom (Lisa) McMunigal of Longmont, Colorado, and Lynn (Mike) Kristos of San Marcos, California; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy McMunigal and Carmen Bassing; brothers-in-law, Fred Fuchs and Joe (Joan) Bassing, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Dan; one grandson and siblings, Edward, Paul, Mary Jean, Margaret, Eugene, Mary, Patricia and Charles.