Census: Make it count

Residents in Lyon County have started seeing the 2020 census invitation in their mailboxes over the last few days. The last U.S. census took place in 2010 and this year marks the 24th census since its inauguration in 1790. The census counts the population of the U.S. and the five U.S. territories, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands. Mandated by law, the census shares important data with lawmakers, businesses, teachers and other organizations working for and in the community.

