Green thumb development

Students in the horticulture class at West Lyon High School took a trip to Knobloch’s Greenhouse near Alvord last week where they learned about the growing process and toured the facility. Shauna Kill, West Lyon FFA advisor, said students learned about the importance of planning ahead for the next growing season and had the opportunity to learn how to transplant seedlings into pots that will eventually grow into the big, beautiful flowers on display at the greenhouse. “I love taking quick trips within the community because it shows students the value of the business right near home and the opportunities they could have within our county,” said Kill.