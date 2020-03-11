



Denis Wayne Engen, 65, of Westbrook, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a courageous 14 year battle with cancer at his home while surrounded by his family. Memorial Services were held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Denis Wayne Engen was born August 26, 1954 to Donald and Elaine (Howard) Engen in Springfield, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Willow Lake Church. Denis attended country school through 6th grade and graduated from Tracy High School in 1972. He married Brenda Norstegard on August 6, 1983. Together they raised their two daughters, Tiffany and Rachel. Denis was blessed with his four grandchildren: Gracie, Emma, Lexi and Hunter, and loved his Adventure Time with them. A highlight for him each year was going to deer camp with family and friends. Due to failing health, after many years of driving truck, Denis retired in November from Schmitz Grain in Currie where over the years, many friendships with coworkers and customers were made. Denis selflessly endured years of pain and suffering to further the advancement of cancer research, without question or complaint. Faith, family, friends and life well-lived describe Denis perfectly.

Denis is survived by his wife Brenda of 36 years; children: Tiffany Wahl, Westbrook; and Rachel Stevens (Brian Nielsen, sons: Bryce & Ethan Nielson), Fulda; grandchildren: Gracie & Emma Wahl and Lexi & Hunter Haken; mother-in-law Janice Norstegard, Westbrook; siblings: David (Eunice) Engen, Trent, SD; Dale (Paula) Engen, Surprise, AZ; Julie (Dean) McDaniel, Queen Creek, AZ and Nancy Beech, Brookings, SD; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Orland Norstegard.