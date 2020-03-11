



60

Flagstaff, AZ

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northland Christian Assembly in Flagstaff, AZ, on March 13, 2020, 2-4pm, for Brenda Ann (Sletten) Hector.

Brenda Ann (Sletten) Hector was born September 2, 1959 in Platte, SD to Rolland (Ron) and Antoinette (Toni) (Delange) Sletten. Shortly after they moved to Westbrook, MN. Brenda gave her heart to the Lord in her Jr High Years and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1977. She attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, MN and then went to the Regis Beauty School and graduated. She worked in the Hair Salon in Dayton’s in downtown Minneapolis and was loved by many who requested her to do their roller set comb outs. She met her husband, Merlin Hector at North Central Bible College and they were married February 5, 1983. They moved from Minneapolis to Brookings, SD as Youth Pastors. Brenda also worked as a Hairdresser in Volga, SD a small town close to Brookings, SD. From there the ministry called them to Brandon, SD, Spearfish, SD and then on to Flagstaff, AZ. She got a job at Norwest Bank in Spearfish SD and when they moved to Flagstaff she transferred to a Norwest Bank who later converted to Wells Fargo Bank. She was diagnosed with Cancer in the Fall of 2016 while working at 1st National Bank in Flagstaff. She continued to work through all of her treatments and surgeries and had to take a break in the Spring of 2018. When her cancer went into remission she got a job back at Wells Fargo and was welcomed by a wonderful group of people who loved her and helped her through some trying days of relearning a job and then her Cancer came back in August of 2019. They were blessed with three children, Jasmine, GraceAnn and Isaac. Jasmine (Brandon) Miller also blessed them with three grandchildren, Braylon, Isaiah and Chloe. Brenda loved her children and grandchildren and they were her pride and joy! She poured her heart and faith in her children and grandchildren and her legacy will live on in all of them. She loved blue-blue skies and riding on the Harley with her husband, Merlin. The last few years of her battle with cancer she played the piano as part of her therapy and loved to play and sing worship songs. Brenda Ann had amazing faith and often said, “I will hope for my miracle until the day I die, Jesus is writing my story and I trust Him with my life!” She passed away on February 20, 2020 at 60 years young in her home with her husband and all 3 of her children by her side. Brenda is survived by her husband Merlin Hector Jr, of Flagstaff, AZ ; daughter Jasmine (Brandon) Miller, and grandchildren, Braylon, Isaiah and Chloe, of Phoenix, AZ; daughter GraceAnn Hector, of Philadelphia, PA; son Isaac (Vanessa) Hector of Fort Worth, TX ; her parents, Ron and Toni Sletten, of Westbrook, MN; her 3 sisters; Rhonda (Jeff) Jensen of Buffalo, MN; Connie (Mark) Priegnitz of Evergreen, CO; Pamela (BJ) Madson of Westbrook, MN nieces; Stacia Gleitz, Hunter Priegnitz and Kodi Priegnitz; nephews, Jacob (Erica) Gleitz, Evan Madson, Dana Madson and Beau Priegnitz; great nieces Kiara and Kinsley and great nephew, Kashen. Her greatest wish would be that someday we will all see her in heaven.