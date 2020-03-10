



﻿Alice Bakker

92

Rock Valley, Iowa

Alice Bakker, 92, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Friday, March 6, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Alice Vande Stouwe was born Jan. 19, 1928, at Alvord, Iowa, daughter of Gerrit John and Susie (Van Den Top) Vande Stouwe.

On May 7, 1947, she married Albert Bakker. They were dairy farmers near Rock Rapids, Iowa, Fairview, South Dakota, and Hull, Iowa, before retiring and moving to Rock Valley in 1990. Her husband died Dec. 25, 2009. She worked as a custodian for several years at Van Zee Enterprises and Energy Center in Rock Valley.

Survivors include two brothers, Gerrit (Lois) Vande Stouwe of Rock Valley and Clarence (Faye) Vande Stouwe of Apple Valley, California; sisters-in-law, Margaret Vande Stouwe, Gertrude Vande Stouwe, Angeline (Gilbert) Hoogendoorn, Marie Bakker, all of Rock Valley, Leola Bakker of Hull, and Evelyn Bakker of Sioux Center, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Jake and William Vande Stouwe.