Atwood, Kansas

Paul Dean Mews, 41, of Atwood, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A memorial service was Friday, March 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Atwood, with a private family graveside service.

Paul was born Sept. 10, 1978, in Canton, South Dakota, to Al and Lin (Lanham) Mews. He grew up in Inwood, Iowa, and graduated from West Lyon High School in 1997. He graduated from Hastings College with a major in computer science and was employed in management with Walgreens in several Nebraska cities.

On April 12, 2008, he married Jessica Reinert. The family made their home in Atwood.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Caleb, David and Drew; his parents of Inwood; father- and mother-in-law, Doug and Marla Reinert; siblings, Liz (Kevin) Lemcke of Rapid City, South Dakota, Laurie (Adam) Politzer of Des Moines, Iowa, Sue Mews of Chicago, Illinois, Al (Jayme) Mews of North English, Iowa, Amy Mews of Lincoln, Nebraska, Cindy (Robbie) Harris of Des Moines and Lee (Kelsey) Mews of North Mankato, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Judd) Haahr and Anna (Danny) Duhacek; brother-in-law, Jacob (Loree) Reinert; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Ruth Mews and Don and Louise Lanham﻿.