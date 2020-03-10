



70

Inwood, Iowa

Laura Koedam, 70, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 5, at First Reformed Church, Inwood, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley, Iowa.

Laura Elaine Van Otterloo was born Feb. 24, 1950, near Inwood, daughter of Peter and Magdelena (Nobel) Van Otterloo. The family lived on various farms near Rock Valley and Doon, Iowa. She graduated from Western Christian High School in 1967.

On Aug. 28, 1974, she married Vernon Koedam. She worked at Otis Radio and K-Products 15 years and most recently at Walmart 14 years.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Chad (Brenna) Koedam of Ireton, Iowa, Mark (Ashely) Koedam of Sioux Falls and Brent (Mandi) Koedam of Cherokee, Iowa; five grandchildren; brothers, Harvey (Joanne) Van Otterloo of Rock Valley, Art (Margaret) Van Otterloo of Hull, Iowa, and Dennis (Nelva) Van Otterloo of Brandon, South Dakota; sisters, Jeanette Van Engen of Doon and Viola Van Otterloo of Denver, Colorado; sister-in-law, Luretta Van Otterloo of Doon; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Merle (Ruth) Koedam of Alvord, Iowa, Shirley (Arnie) Van Voorst of Canton, South Dakota, Wes (Marge) Koedam of Alvord, Gloria (Mike) Bomgaars of Inwood and Kenny (Amy) Koedam of Inwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, William and Gertrude Koedam; brother, Berwyn Van Otterloo, and brother-in-law, Harlan Van Engen.