Novel coronavirus confirmed in Iowa

The 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a new kind of coronavirus that was first detected in China and has now been detected in a number of countries, including the United States and now in Iowa.

On Sunday, March 8, the Iowa Department of Public Health released information stating testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory indicated three presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa residents. According to the department of health, the individuals are from Johnson County: one middle-age (41-60 years) adult and two older adults (61-80). Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions. One did not. None required hospitalization and all are recovering, according to the release.

