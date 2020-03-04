Sickness, Health and Dr. Jamieson

This winter the talk is of Influenza A and B locally and then came the dreaded coronavirus bringing on fear worldwide. Historically, this is nothing new. We can remember the SARS virus, bird flu, and other contagions of the recent past and the dreaded epidemics throughout history past. The fear of illness and death is just as strong today as it was 125 years ago in our village. I have recently been scanning the Redwood Falls Gazette newspapers of old and sickness is an every week theme in the local news column for Walnut Grove. Death comes in time but how to keep it away a while longer?

