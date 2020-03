WWG/RRC Speech Team took another leap into our season. Twenty-three teams traveled to Redwood Falls to compete in the Redwood Valley Invitational. Our students had the opportunity to compete against schools much larger than us, such as Worthington and Glencoe-Silver Lake. Many of these schools we would not normally meet until sections or even state. It was a wonderful learning experience for all.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.