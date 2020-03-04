



80

Storden, MN

Funeral services for Paul Frederick Steen, 80, Storden, MN were held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at LaCanne Family Funeral Services, Windom, MN.

Paul was born near Dakota City, Nebraska, on August 4, 1939 to Pete and Hilda (Thede) Steen. Following a move to Cleghorn, Iowa, the family settled on a farm in Amo Township near Storden, Minnesota. Paul graduated from Storden High School in 1957.

Following graduation, Paul entered the service, serving in the 1st Inf., 2nd Armored Division, in which he served as a radioman in Korea. He later returned home to the family farm.

On June 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Jane Boetel. They had seven children.

Paul was baptized in the Methodist Church in Holstein, Iowa. He later joined the Amo Methodist Church, where he and Jane were members until its closing.

Paul loved the outdoors, being an avid horseman and hunter. He enjoyed going to South Dakota, spending time on ranches. He loved roping and participated in many ropings in various states.

Paul served his community in many ways. He was secretary/treasurer of Storden Livestock, president of the Amo Cemetery Association, secretary/treasurer of Korean War Veterans, a member of the American legion and of the VFW.

He is survived by his wife Jane, Storden, MN; six children, Teresa (Russ) Landreth, Burneyville, OK; Gail Clifford, Huron, SD; Denise Steen, Martinsville, NJ; Jason (Tammy) Steen, Cleveland, MN; Dulcey (David) Bellig, New Ulm, MN, Darius (Stacey) Steen of Nicollet, MN; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Lloyd