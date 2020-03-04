



﻿Ricky Rynn Musegades

66

Storden, MN

Ricky Rynn Musegades, 66, of Storden, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, February 29th, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden. Burial will be in Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, MN at a later date.

Ricky was born January 16, 1954, the son of Fremon “Curly” and Vera (Senst) Musegades in Westbrook, Minnesota. Ricky was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Westbrook. He attended school and graduate from Westbrook High School in 1972. He lived in Westbrook, Minnesota until 1973 when he moved to Marshall, Minnesota to attend college at SMSU.

On August 21, 1976, he married the love of his life, Sharon Kay Lintner at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray, MN. After they were married, Ricky and Sharon lived in Revere, MN and then moved to Custer, SD in 1979 where they were blessed with their first-born daughter. After 1 1/2 years, the couple moved back to Storden, Minnesota where they were blessed with their two other children.

Ricky worked many different jobs throughout his life, but he found his passion in working with people. He was employed with the Home for Creative Living for 13 years and was employed with Sogge Good Samaritan Society where he worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for almost 30 years. He loved the work he did, and it showed. He was the kindest, gentlest person. Helping people was truly his passion and he found great joy in it.

Ricky was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden. Throughout his life, Ricky really enjoyed music and dancing. He was a great dancer. Ricky also enjoyed tending to flowers and house plants. Ricky was a family man. He was a proud grandpa, a loving father and devoted husband. His family was his life. He was kind to everyone he met, and his generosity will be remembered and cherished by many.

Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Musegades, Storden; three children, Cindy Musegades, Storden, Heather Musegades, Storden, Patrick (Allison) Musegades, Windom; two grandchildren, Seth Yackley and Rynn Harris Musegades; one sister and one brother Vonette (Earl) Crowell of Jeffers and Kent Musegades of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-law, Cyn (Mikki Ickes) Lintner of Hartford, SD; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Senst Musegades; niece, Sherilyn; nephew, Andy; sister-in-law Nancy; mother and father-in-law Harris and Hazel, and great niece Emily.