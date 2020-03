The Storden Area Men’s Club sponsored the Friday, February 28 blood drive. Elizabeth Johnson and Michael Sandmeyer were donating their blood while 3 more donors were registering. Twenty-three donors gave 18 whole unites and 4 power reds, for a total of 26 units donated. “We didn’t quite meet our goals of 33, but will be saving up to 78 lives,” said Kham S. Holeton, Collections Specialist II. (Photo/Carolyn Van Loh)