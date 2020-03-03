Frances Wittfoth





94

Pipestone, Minnesota

Frances “Fran” Wittfoth of Pipestone, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Pipestone County Hospice House.

Funeral service was Tuesday, March 3, at St. James Lutheran Church, Holland, Minnesota, with interment in Holland Cemetery.

Frances Bos was born Nov. 10, 1925, near Sioux Center, Iowa, to Richard and Minnie (Vogelaar) Bos. In 1929, the family moved to a farm near Inwood, Iowa. She attended Inwood schools.

On Sept. 15, 1950, she married Erwin Wittfoth. They farmed near Holland, Minnesota. In February 2016, she moved to Ridgeview Estates in Pipestone.

Surviving include a foster daughter, Lois Ours of Racine, Wisconsin; a sister, Gladys Taubert of Holland, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; foster daughter, Shirley Mendoza; her parents; brothers, Dick and Lawrence; and sisters, Winona and Irene. ﻿