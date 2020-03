Security Savings Bank and Professional Ag Marketing will cosponsor their sixth annual ag seminar Wednesday, March 18. Sponsors have expanded the event, adding a second session due to attendance and positive response from previous years’ events.

Sessions will be hosted at Grand Prairie Events in Luverne, Minnesota, from 9 a.m.-12 noon and at Otter Valley Golf Course in George from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at both locations.

Find the full article in the West Lyon Herald.