Puppies in trouble at story time





At story time at the Larchwood Library this week, kids heard stories about a puppy named Biscuit, a cute little pup that often finds trouble to get into. He even goes to the library.

They also read a book called, “The New Puppy.”﻿ He chewed up lots of paper and made a big mess then somehow got outside, got lost and was afraid. A stray kitten helped the puppy find his way home and then she got to live at his house too!

Kids also had fun painting Paw Patrol puppy pictures.

(Photo and information provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Library.)