Members of the West Lyon FFA chapter traveled to Western Christian High School in Hull Thursday, Feb. 27, to compete in subdistrict career development events (CDEs). Nine teams from the West Lyon chapter completed, with each team advancing to the district contest March 7.

“It was an amazing first experience at subdistricts,” said freshman Tara Knapp. “It was a lot of fun getting to compete and meeting new people.”

