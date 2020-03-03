Exciting new reads





New books will be flying off the shelves of the West Lyon library into eager readers’ hands. A grant from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation made purchasing the new books a possibility. Students in all grades will notice the new and colorful titles ready to captivate the imagination.

Earlier in the year, West Lyon received a shipment of new books thanks to a Security Savings tailgate donation. It was exciting to have those new books in the library and the excitement continues with 350 new books from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation grant. “We were able to order a little bit of everything,” said librarian Nancy Kerkvliet.

Preschool through high school will benefit from a variety of new picture books, chapter books, Christian fiction, suspense, romance and classic literature along with many more. Something new for high school students is the addition of graphic novels. The new books are library-﻿bound for repeated use and students have been anxious to check out the new books. “We have the books on carts right now and students are so excited to see them.”

