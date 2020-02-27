



Rettmer

79

Tracy, MN

Sandra Ruth (Starken) Rettmer age 79 of Marshall, formerly of Tracy, passed away from complications of pneumonia and lung cancer on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Sandra Ruth (Starken) Rettmer was born October 27, 1940 in Tracy, Minnesota to Mathew and Cora (Lee) Starken. She was baptized and confirmed in Tracy, and graduated from Tracy High School. On August 27, 1960, Sandi was united in marriage to Conrad Rettmer at Tracy Lutheran Church. Sandi enjoyed golf, bowling, quilting and playing cards.

She is survived by her children: Stacy (Doug) Neis, Jane (Patrick) Belisle, Sara (Chad) Sammons, and Matthew (Heidi Simon) Rettmer; grandchildren: Mitch, Ben, Ellen, Gabby, Natalie, Lindsey, and Peyton; and sister Nancy (Starken) Sanderson. She is preceded in death by her parents Matt and Cora, husband Conrad, and siblings: Jerome, Mary Lou, Gloria, and George.