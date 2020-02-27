Memory Café coming to Murray County

Memory Café is a social outing for people experiencing memory issues/loss and their Caregiver. It is a time for good conversation, coffee or water, and a snack. Beginning this spring, Memory Café will be held on the first Tuesday of the month during the months of March, April and May at 2 pm in the Community Room at the Slayton Library. This program is sponsored by MCDAN (Murray County Dementia Awareness Network) and A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Murray County thru a Dementia Grant from the MN Board on Aging.