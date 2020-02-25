Diane Johnson﻿





61

Larchwood, Iowa

Diane Marie Johnson, 61, of Larchwood, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Ava’s House by Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Community Reformed Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at p.m. Thursday at the church with her family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m.

Diane Marie was born April 24, 1958, in Sioux Falls, to Calvin and Darlene (Wettestad) Johnson. She grew up near Larchwood and attended West Lyon Community Schools, graduating in 1976. She attended Spencer School of Business, earning a degree in fashion merchandising in 1977, and attended the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1981, with a B.A. in art education. She taught ages kindergarten through college students over 33 years in two school districts, Cedar Valley Community Schools of Farnhamville, Iowa, and Denver Community Schools of Denver, Iowa. She also taught as an adjunct professor at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. When she took early retirement in 2013, she returned to the family farm near Larchwood. She wrote and compiled a book with stories of Sioux Township in Lyon County called, “A West Ender’s Scrapbook,” completed in 2004.

Survivors include her sister, Deborah Peters of Tucson, Arizona, and brother, Joe (Karen) Johnson of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother, Steve Johnson, and many other relatives and friends.