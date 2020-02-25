



49

Larchwood, Iowa

Donni Bugay, 49, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.

Interment was Thursday, Feb. 20, in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Donni Jay Bugay was born Oct. 7, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska, son of Clarence and Mary Ann (Gross) Bugay. He grew up in the Omaha area and received his high school diploma at Omaha South High School.

On July 18, 1996, he married Tina Johnson. They lived in Sibley, Iowa. They family later lived in Bigelow, Minnesota, several years before moving to Larchwood in 2013. He worked for Redwood Farms in Sibley and Nasers Inc. in Bigelow. He most recently worked as a surveillance supervisor at Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Katherine (Nate) Kassel of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Sabrina R. Bugay of Webb City, Iowa, John M. Bugay of Sheldon, Iowa, and Isabelle A. Bugay of Sibley; one granddaughter; one brother, Mike (Melissa) Bugay of Bellevue, Nebraska; two sisters, Amy (Nick) Jankowski of Omaha and Annie Bugay of Omaha, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and paternal grandparents, John and Rose Bugay﻿.