Country Kids 4-H meeting

Country Kids 4-H club

The Country Kids 4-H Club met Feb. 20, in the Inwood Community Center. The roll call was answered by 18 members.

Members bringing livestock to the fair were reminded they must complete YQCA. It was shared that flyers for working exhibits were mailed out to grandparents.

Working exhibits presented this month were Sage Voegele, Opal Niemeyer, Aiden Koedam and Kenzie Koedam, Brianna Maassen and Makiah Hoogendoorn, Keegan Hoogendoorn, Avery Hoogendoorn and Sawyer Bakker.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Avery and Keegan Hoogendoorn. The 4-H pledge was led by Courtney Haahr.

During the meeting, the theme for this year “Go For the Gold” was discussed and we talked about how we were going to decorate our fair booth.