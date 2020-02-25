sarahm@ncppub.com

Mark your calendars for the Inwood Think Spring vendor event. After a great turnout last year and a request for a larger fair, this year will not disappoint with over 30 vendors. The Think Spring event will take place in the Inwood Community Center March 7 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Some of the vendors scheduled for the event are Classy Closet Boutique, Watkins, C Anna’s, Norwex, Young Living, Karma Korn, Pampered Chef, Harper & Grace, Tastefully Simple, These2Hands and many more. Indigo Row in Inwood will be participating in the fun from the store location so make sure to schedule some time to visit the flower shop.

Organizers say vendors were very excited for this opportunity and spots filled quickly, resulting in some vendors being placed on a wait list in case of last-minute changes.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Inwood Think Spring Vendor Event. Share, like and comment on the Facebook page before March 4 to be entered for a chance to win cash to use at the event.