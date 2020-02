This week during story time at the Larchwood Library, kids heard some facts about real penguins and then read some silly stories about Tacky the penguin and Archie the penguin. They are funny birds, for sure. Participants made a card with hockey-playing penguin stickers on the front and a poem about 10 little penguins on the inside. They also had little penguin stickers to put anywhere on the card that they wanted them.

(Photo and information provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Library.