One brick at a time





sarahm@ncppub.com

After a routine heart screening, Randy Simons of Larchwood was instructed to have further testing to evaluate an enlarged aorta. This further testing led him to see many different specialists resulting in a diagnosis of diffused large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This diagnosis was a shock to the whole family with his healthy and active lifestyle and lack of symptoms at the time. There have been many disappointments along the way, but the family is holding on to hope with a new treatment.

Find the full story in the West Lyon Herald.