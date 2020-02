49

Larchwood, Iowa

Donni Bugay, 49, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at Jurrens Funeral Home Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and go in procession to Riverview Cemetery for committal service. A time of sharing and refreshments will follow the committal service at the funeral home.