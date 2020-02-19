



86

Inwood, Iowa

﻿Fonda Kooistra, 86, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center in Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Fonda Pearl Sandbulte was born March 24, 1933, in Carmel, Iowa, to William and Rebecca (Wesselink) Sandbulte. She attended Carmel school but, due to health issues, she was not able to attend high school. In her later years, she obtained a GED.

On June 24, 1952, she married Richard Kooistra. They farmed in northwest Iowa until 1964 when they moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, so her husband could attend Reformed Bible College. In 1968, they went into full-time ministry in Paterson, New Jersey. In 1982, they accepted a call to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, and ministered there until 1998. The couple then moved back to Inwood where they semi-retired.

Survivors include her children, Marlo (Kathy) Kooistra of North Haledon, New Jersey, Steven (Donna) Kooistra of Nappanee, Indiana, Janice (Todd) Witt of Fairbanks, Alaska, Phyllis (Michael) Verderame of State College, Pennsylvania, Lois (Edward) Stuffern of Queensbury, New York, and Rachel (Armond) Floyd of Altoona, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Bernice) Sandbulte, Glen Sandbulte and Rodney (Carol) Sandbulte; sister, Laura (Jim) Westra, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Douglas and Phillip Kooistra; her parents; brothers, John Sandbulte, Duane Sandbulte and Lloyd Sandbulte, and sisters, Hermina Ykema, Henrietta Draayer, Angeline Korver, Iola Statema and Sharon Kats.