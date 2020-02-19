



93

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Alice Metzger, 93, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Funeral service was Thursday, Feb. 13, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa, with interment in the church cemetery.

Alice Marie Banwart was born Feb. 14, 1926, in West Bend, Iowa, daughter of Paul P. and Elizabeth (Benninger) Banwart. She grew up near West Bend and graduated from West Bend High School in 1944. She then worked several years as an office assistant at West Bend Elevator.

On Sept.10, 1948, she married Eli Metzger. They lived near Lester until 1964 when they moved to a farm near Alvord, Iowa. She managed Lester Gas & Go and then was office manager for Gage Trucking in Lester. In later years, she worked at Valley Pharmacy in Rock Valley, Iowa, and lastly managed Alvord Food Stop. In 1993, the couple retired from farming and moved into Alvord. Her husband passed away July 13, 2005. She remained living in Alvord until moving into Lyon Specialty Care in April 2015.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Bob) Leuthold of Lester, Paul (Delores) Metzger of Alvord, Bruce (Harriet) Metzger of Alvord, Jack (Sue Ellen) Metzger of Ankeny, Iowa, and Joseph (Kristi) Metzger of Bella Vista, Arkansas; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lela Banwart of West Bend; two brothers, Paul Jr., (Emmy) Banwart of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Robert (Kay) Banwart of Ruthven, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Ada Banwart of Mediapolis, Iowa, and Betty Banwart of West Bend, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers, Art, Elmer, Edwin, Arnold and Benji Banwart, and four sisters, Clara Anliker, Miriam Frieden, Leona Wulf and Esty Metzger.

