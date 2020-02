During story time at the Larchwood Library Tuesday, Feb. 11, kids heard stories about ducklings and about a cow, a pig and a duck each going into a dog house for a ball and not coming back out. In the story, the dog says he is having duck for dinner. Mouse is shocked. They all join him at the table for turnips and cake, including duck. (Information and photos submitted by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Library.)