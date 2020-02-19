Starting strong





West Lyon jazz choir musicians celebrate early season success

For the West Lyon jazz choir, this year’s competitive season is off to a strong and unprecedented start.

On Monday, Feb. 10, the jazz choir performed at state contest in Sheldon, earning Division I ratings from all three judges. Choir director Jacob Ven Huizen says the jazz choir hasn’t earned an overall Division I rating since 2017, and he doesn’t believe the West Lyon jazz choir has ever received three Division I ratings since the group’s creation in 2013.

