Youngsters and families compose cast of ‘The Music Man’





jjensen@ncppub.com

The Music Man is a musical by Meredith Wilson based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey set in fictitious River City, Iowa. Con man Harold Hill poses as a band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. He is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher, Marian, sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love. “It’s an Iowa show, people know the music and kind of know the story,” said director David Krahling. River Valley Players will present the musical again Feb. 28 and 29 and March 1.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.