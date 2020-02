98

A Celebration of Life Service for Alvin Graff, age 98 of Jeffers, will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 12, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers with Pastor Harvey Pedersen and Chaplain Noel Wetter officiating. Burial will follow in Jeffers Cemetery in Jeffers, MN. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.