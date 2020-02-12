The first week of February, Meadowland Farmers Coop allocated over $2.2 million of profits back to their members for Fiscal 2019. Of the $2.2 million over $784 thousand is being paid in cash with the rest allocated in equity ownership of Meadowland Farmers Coop. Meadowland revolves allocated equity the following ways; to estates within 30 days of Board Approval. They also revolve equity on a 20-year revolvement, which this year they will revolve local equity earned through 2000, and they revolve all earned local equity as of December 31st the year a patron reaches age 72 the following March.

