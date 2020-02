tmerchant@ncppub.com

WESTBROOK — Street Supervisor Carl Conrad and Utilities Superintendent Dan Joel talked to the council about upgrading the current Jetter truck with a newer, larger unit. The truck they are currently using was a 1980 model and had a separate motor to run the Jetter. They recently had to replace the pump on the unit for a cost of about $8,000.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.