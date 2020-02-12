



90

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Ione “June” Kahl, 90, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Memorial services were Thursday, Feb. 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Ione “June” Winter was born June 5, 1929, in Alvord, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Margaret (Jensen) Winter.

On July 24, 1952, she married Melvin Walter Kahl. She worked as a telephone operator in the 1940s, as a janitor at Rock Valley Public School, and at a hardware store and shoe store. She was also self-employed with her own upholstery shop.

Survivors include her children, Jason (Lora) Kahl of Rock Valley and Jill Kahl of West Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband ﻿and 10 siblings.