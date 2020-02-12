Lorenzo Romero III





Larchwood, Iowa

Lorenzo “Larry” Romero III, 52, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Avera Mc Kennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial mass was Friday, Feb. 7, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with inurnment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Lorenzo “Larry” Romero III was born June 4, 1967, in Manhattan, New York, to Maryjane (Amor) Linton and Lorenzo “John” Romero Jr. He grew up in San Jose, California, and attended Branham High School, graduating in 1985. After high school, he served in the Marine Corps four years.

In 1994, he married Dawn Clasen. They lived in Rock Rapids, Iowa, Sioux Falls and Scottsdale, Arizona, before moving to Larchwood in 2004. He had various careers throughout his life including being a Culligan man, sales route driver for Boar’s Head in Arizona, and a telecommunications sales representative for Knology of Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Lina Marie, Lorenzo IV and Emily Ann Romero, all of Larchwood; two grandchildren; his mother, Maryjane Linton; stepfather, Kenneth Linton; siblings, Eric (Melissa Hanson) Romero of Salem, Oregon, Jody (Bob) Ruiz of San Jose, California, Margaret Ann (Michael) Serck of Sioux Falls and Kenneth Jr. (Courtney) Linton of Larchwood, and many other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandmother, Mimi Amor Verde.﻿