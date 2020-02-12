



January 31, 2020

Jennie Brower, 87, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Hills, Minnesota.

Jennie Van Den Top was born June 1, 1932, at Alvord, Iowa, to Gerrit and Elizabeth (Roseboom) Van ﻿Den Top. She attended school country schools near Alvord and Inwood, Iowa.

On Nov. 21, 1952, she married Ronald Brower. She worked as a CNA, at Campbell Soup Co. and was a volunteer at Tuff Home in Hills.

Survivors include her children, Douglas (Jacque) Brower of Worthington, Minnesota, Karen (Verlyn) Timmer of Ellsworth, Minnesota, David (Carol) Brower of Sioux Falls and Rhonda (John) Schuttloffel of Sioux Falls; 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerrit (Lazetta) Van Den Top of Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sharon Ruppert; son, Daniel Brower; four brothers, Garrit John, Dick, George and Bill; two sisters, Alice and Gertrude; and sisters-in-law, Hendrika Van Den Top, Maureen Van Den Top and Christine (Van Den Top) Kroon.